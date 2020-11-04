Global  
 

Hollywood Confident Biden Will Prevail: ‘Trump is Scared. He Knows He is Going to Lose.’

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 November 2020
Hollywood Confident Biden Will Prevail: ‘Trump is Scared. He Knows He is Going to Lose.’Hollywood stars are remaining optimistic that former Vice President Joe Biden will defeat President Donald Trump when the final results of the election are tallied. As the country awaits voter counts in key swing states that will decide who wins the election, celebrities are spreading the hashtag #CountEveryVote to advocate for a fair fight. As […]
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: US Presidential Polls 2020: Trump Vs Biden, who will be the next US President|Oneindia News

US Presidential Polls 2020: Trump Vs Biden, who will be the next US President|Oneindia News 01:28

 The most awaited elections in the entire world begins. Election Day in the United States is officially under way. The spotlight is on the race for the White House between President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term, and his rival, veteran Democrat Joe Biden. Confident Donald Trump has...

