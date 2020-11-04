Global  
 

Katie Holmes Kisses Emilio Vitolo Jr, Looks So Happy with Him!

Just Jared Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Katie Holmes plants a kiss on her beau Emilio Vitolo Jr. while out and about together on Election Day (November 3) in New York City. We’re so happy to see that Katie looks so happy in her new relationship! Check out all the pics in the gallery. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie [...]
