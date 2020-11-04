Ritchie Torres & Mondaire Jones Become First Two Openly Gay Black Men Elected to Congress
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Election Day welcomed some historic wins for representation. Democrats Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones became the first openly gay Black men elected to Congress on Tuesday night (November 3). Ritchie Torres, 32, will represent New York’s 15th District, while Mondaire Jones, 33, will represent New York’s 17th District in January. “It is the honor of [...]
Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Arizona as the Associated Press projected, becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1996.Democrat Party’s Ritchie Torres has made history by becoming the first openly gayBlack man elected to the US Congress.
