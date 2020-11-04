Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ritchie Torres & Mondaire Jones Become First Two Openly Gay Black Men Elected to Congress

Just Jared Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Election Day welcomed some historic wins for representation. Democrats Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones became the first openly gay Black men elected to Congress on Tuesday night (November 3). Ritchie Torres, 32, will represent New York’s 15th District, while Mondaire Jones, 33, will represent New York’s 17th District in January. “It is the honor of [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden wins Arizona, Protests in Portland|Oneindia News

US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden wins Arizona, Protests in Portland|Oneindia News 01:57

 Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Arizona as the Associated Press projected, becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1996.Democrat Party’s Ritchie Torres has made history by becoming the first openly gayBlack man elected to the US Congress. Demonstrators...

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Democrats, Republicans make history in 2020 Congressional elections

 As Americans eagerly await the results of the presidential election, local races all around the country are bringing historic results that would shape the next...
CBS News Also reported by •Business InsiderHaaretz

Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres just became the first LGBT+ Black and Afro-Latino congressmen in US history

 Two New York Democrats, Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres, have won their respective races to become the first out LGBT+ Black and Latino politicians elected to...
PinkNews


Tweets about this