Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BREAKING: Trump Campaign Manager Says They Are Requesting Recount in Wisconsin

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien announced in a Wednesday statement that they will be requesting a recount of the race in Wisconsin, a key state that Joe Biden currently leads by a slim margin. “Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley does a final push for President Trump's reelection

Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley does a final push for President Trump's reelection 05:36

 Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley speaks about what President Trump will accomplish in Wisconsin if reelected.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden's campaign says it will fight Trump's campaign from going to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent ballots from being tabulate [Video]

Biden's campaign says it will fight Trump's campaign from going to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent ballots from being tabulate

In a statement sent before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon called Trump's statement that he will “be going to the U.S. Supreme Court” and that he wants “all voting to..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:34Published
Wisconsin Playing Pivotal Role In Presidential Race [Video]

Wisconsin Playing Pivotal Role In Presidential Race

Wisconsin has been flipping back and forth between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden through the night. President Trump seems to be holding the latest lead for the longest, but..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:18Published
How Biden Plans To Respond If Trump Won't Concede [Video]

How Biden Plans To Respond If Trump Won't Concede

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ready response in case President Donald Trump spreads misinformation about the election. According to Business Insider, Biden will declare victory if..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump to demand Wisconsin recount following reports of a Biden victory

Trump to demand Wisconsin recount following reports of a Biden victory The campaign pointed out the results are not yet finalized, despite the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission saying so.
Jerusalem Post

US election: Trump campaign to immediately request a recount in Wisconsin

 Read more on https://www.fxstreet.com
FXstreet.com


Tweets about this

DarkLight333

raul gonzalez RT @DailyCaller: BREAKING: Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien: "There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties w… 5 seconds ago

whenistheend_

📷🎞📺💈🤎윤령(⁎⁍̴̛ᴗ⁍̴̛⁎) RT @AFP: #BREAKING Trump to ask for recount in Wisconsin, says campaign manager https://t.co/MRM4up3qNZ 7 seconds ago

saywhatjennjenn

Jennifer RT @wsvn: #BREAKING: President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien says the president plans to “immediately” request a recount in… 21 seconds ago

CBrown52791704

C Brown RT @apexworldnews: #BREAKING Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien: "There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin countie… 22 seconds ago