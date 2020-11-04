BREAKING: Trump Campaign Manager Says They Are Requesting Recount in Wisconsin
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien announced in a Wednesday statement that they will be requesting a recount of the race in Wisconsin, a key state that Joe Biden currently leads by a slim margin. “Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew […]
