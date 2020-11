You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Campaign Suing To Stop Vote Count In Pennsylvania



President Donald Trump’s campaign said Wednesday that it is suing to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of “transparency.” Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:46 Published 53 minutes ago Trump Wants 'All Voting To Stop.' The Constitution Says Otherwise



Article II of the US Constitution specifically gives the states the right to administer their own presidential elections. Specifically, it says 'Each state shall appoint, in such manner as the.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:43 Published 1 hour ago Trump Campaign Kicks Off Recount Demand Spree



The campaign to re-elect President Donald Trump has decided to badger the Badger State for a recount. Business Insider reports the Trump campaign is demanding a recount in Wisconsin, which has ten.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 2 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Jenna Ellis to Newsmax TV: We Still See a Path Without Pa. Despite a potential loss of Arizona and ballot counting extensions and delays in Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign still sees a path to 270 electoral college...

Newsmax 18 hours ago





Tweets about this