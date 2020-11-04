Anderson Cooper Accidentally Mispronounces 'Twitter' as 'Clitter' on TV & Momentarily Lightens the Election Mood Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

There’s a huge amount of tension in the United States right now as we await election results from the 2020 Presidential Race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Election boards are counting ballots that were mailed in in order to get a fully accurate count before declaring the winner. However, Anderson Cooper provided a much [...] 👓 View full article

