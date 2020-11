Frank Luntz Accuses Washington Post of ‘Polling Malpractice’ in Massive Wisconsin Whiff: Have to Go to ‘Tremendous Lengths’ to Be That Wrong Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Republican pollster Frank Luntz accused the Washington Post of "polling malpractice" after they wrongly predicted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would be winning by seventeen points in Wisconsin. 👓 View full article

