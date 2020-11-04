‘It’s Real Simple Math Now’: Chris Wallace Says Biden On the Brink of Victory After Projected Wisconsin Win
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
"With the calling of Wisconsin, he's at 248 that you can see her on the screen and that's 22 electoral votes away. It's real simple math now. Six votes in Nevada, 16 votes in Michigan and he reaching precisely 270 votes," Wallace said.
