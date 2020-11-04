WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden Speaks from Delaware With Race Still Up in the Air
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 (
1 hour ago) Former Vice President *Joe Biden* is set to speak Wednesday afternoon on the state of the race, which as of this posting is up in the air.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Americans head to polls as tense campaign ends
Americans cast votes on Tuesday in the bitterly contested presidential race between incumbent Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden after a tumultuous four years under the businessman-turned-politician..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:27 Published 1 day ago
US military personnel vote from Qatar base
Al Udeid airbase, the biggest US military base in the Gulf region, is in the middle of a multibillion-dollar upgrade.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:41 Published 1 week ago
Race For The White House Getting Closer
Nancy Chen reports polls indicate Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading President Trump but they also show the race growing closer.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:44 Published 1 week ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this