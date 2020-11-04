Sofia Richie and Matthew Morton Fuel Romance Rumors With a Kiss

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sofia Richie 'isn't looking for anything serious'



Sofia Richie - who previously dated Scott Disick - is "not looking for anything serious with anyone", according to a source. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:34 Published 2 weeks ago Sofia Richie finds love after Scott Disick split



Sofia Richie is reportedly romancing Matthew Morton following her split from Scott Disick, two months after the end of their relationship. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:43 Published 2 weeks ago Jaden Smith and Sofia Richie have been friends for ten years



Jaden Smith has shut down rumours he's dating Sofia Richie, insisting the pair have been friends for ten years. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on September 14, 2020

Tweets about this