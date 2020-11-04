Michael J. Fox Reveals He's Struggling to Memorize Lines for Acting
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Michael J. Fox is getting candid about his condition. The 59-year-old Family Ties actor, who was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1998, revealed 22 years later that the disease has taken a toll on his memory. “My short-term memory is shot,” he told People. “I always had a real proficiency for lines and memorization. [...]
The actor opens up about his new memoir, “No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality,” his recent health issues that inspired the book, and the secret to how he and his wife have stayed happily married for more than thirty years.
