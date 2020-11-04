Global  
 

Michael J. Fox Reveals He's Struggling to Memorize Lines for Acting

Just Jared Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Michael J. Fox is getting candid about his condition. The 59-year-old Family Ties actor, who was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1998, revealed 22 years later that the disease has taken a toll on his memory. “My short-term memory is shot,” he told People. “I always had a real proficiency for lines and memorization. [...]
Video Credit: People - Published
News video: Michael J. Fox Reveals the Painful Setback That Led to His ‘Darkest Moment’ Since Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Michael J. Fox Reveals the Painful Setback That Led to His ‘Darkest Moment’ Since Parkinson’s Diagnosis 03:58

 The actor opens up about his new memoir, “No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality,” his recent health issues that inspired the book, and the secret to how he and his wife have stayed happily married for more than thirty years.

