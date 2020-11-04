Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man in ‘BBQ, BEER and FREEDOM’ Tank Top Shuts Down Press Conference: ‘THE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY IS STEALING THE ELECTION!’

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Man in ‘BBQ, BEER and FREEDOM’ Tank Top Shuts Down Press Conference: ‘THE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY IS STEALING THE ELECTION!’A supporter of President Donald Trump, who was wearing a "BBBQ, BEER, FREEDOM," t-shirt crashed a Wednesday press conference to yell that "the Biden crime family is stealing the election."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Associated Press calls Wisconsin for Joe Biden

Associated Press calls Wisconsin for Joe Biden 00:23

 Joe Biden is predicted as the winner in another state! The Associated Press calls Wisconsin for the former vice president. He now has 248 electoral votes.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Winconsin flipping from red to blue [Video]

Winconsin flipping from red to blue

Let's take a look at how latest electoral college count is stacking up across the US. The Associated Press just called Wisconsin for Joe Biden. We kick off our team coverage with reporter Ryan Jenkins..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:52Published
US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden wins Arizona, Protests in Portland|Oneindia News [Video]

US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden wins Arizona, Protests in Portland|Oneindia News

Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Arizona as the Associated Press projected, becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1996.Democrat Party’s Ritchie Torres..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:57Published
What Was Chris Watts’ Motivation To Murder His Wife & Kids? Watch Expert Weigh In [Video]

What Was Chris Watts’ Motivation To Murder His Wife & Kids? Watch Expert Weigh In

Why would Chris Watts murder his wife and two daughters? Dr. Oz’s senior correspondent Mara Schiavocampo sheds light on his “motivation” for the crime. “It's completely unfathomable. He had..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:41Published

Tweets about this

grey_goose9

Arcosolium Deli Tray RT @OctopusCaveman: Found the shirt! https://t.co/cmjAYNkMU3 20 seconds ago

_tannnni

tbone RT @kimmiecoon: @BrodyLogan I would expect nothing less from someone wearing a tank top that reads “BBQ, Beer, Freedom.” 3 minutes ago

mditondo

Michelle DiTondo @BrodyLogan Hurry up ya’ll. #BBQBeerFreedom BBQ Beer Freedom America USA Party 4th of July Summer Gift Tank Top https://t.co/ByYsNlMJmU 5 minutes ago

mattielbunn

mattie bunn @aubrealiz it’s the bbq beer and freedom tank top for me 6 minutes ago

RandoShadow

Rando @MeltzVegas @RaisingLasVegas the shirt is sold out... https://t.co/JqztrDRtwn 7 minutes ago

OctopusCaveman

Anthony Pedersen Found the shirt! https://t.co/cmjAYNkMU3 12 minutes ago

statistaks

STATISTAKS RT @tumtonks: Good thing I ironed my "BBQ BEER FREEDOM" tank top before going out this morning 12 minutes ago

beetdiggers24

Austin Muniz @DoubleOhNegatve It’s even better he’s wearing Beer, BBQ, freedom tank top 🤣 12 minutes ago