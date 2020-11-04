Man in ‘BBQ, BEER and FREEDOM’ Tank Top Shuts Down Press Conference: ‘THE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY IS STEALING THE ELECTION!’
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () A supporter of President Donald Trump, who was wearing a "BBBQ, BEER, FREEDOM," t-shirt crashed a Wednesday press conference to yell that "the Biden crime family is stealing the election."
