Man in ‘BBQ, BEER and FREEDOM’ Tank Top Shuts Down Press Conference: ‘THE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY IS STEALING THE ELECTION!’

Winconsin flipping from red to blue



Let's take a look at how latest electoral college count is stacking up across the US. The Associated Press just called Wisconsin for Joe Biden. We kick off our team coverage with reporter Ryan Jenkins.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:52 Published 3 hours ago

US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden wins Arizona, Protests in Portland|Oneindia News



Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Arizona as the Associated Press projected, becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1996.Democrat Party’s Ritchie Torres.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:57 Published 9 hours ago