WATCH: Eric Trump Declares Victory in Pennsylvania But Says Vote is Fraudulent in Raging Press Conference

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
At a press conference in Philadelphia, Eric Trump declared victory for the Trump campaign, and made a series of unfounded accusations of fraud.
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Trump Campaign Suing To Stop Vote Count In Pennsylvania

Trump Campaign Suing To Stop Vote Count In Pennsylvania 00:46

 President Donald Trump’s campaign said Wednesday that it is suing to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of “transparency.” Katie Johnston reports.

