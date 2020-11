Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Rosario Dawson shared a sweet congratulatory message on social media for her politician boyfriend, Cory Booker. Cory was re-elected to the New Jersey state Senate, beating Republican Rikin Mehta with 60% of the vote. “So proud of and grateful for you my love. I got to vote for you here in New Jersey and am [...]