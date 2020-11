You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News



Donald Trump dodges Sean Hannity's questions as to whether he had recently been tested for COVID-19, Twitter will not allow Trump nor Joe Biden to declare a victory without official double verification.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:46 Published on October 9, 2020 Trump Dodges Sean Hannity's Question About Testing | THR News



President Donald Trump, still recovering from COVID-19, phoned into Fox News' 'Hannity' on Thursday night and dodged host Sean Hannity's questions as to whether he had been tested for the virus in.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:47 Published on October 9, 2020 Trump’s Coughing Fit



During an interview with Sean Hannity, President Donald Trump could be heard coughing as he itched to get out of The White House for campaign rallies. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:32 Published on October 9, 2020

Tweets about this