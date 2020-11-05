Bigg Boss 14 Day 27 update: Jasmin overjoyed as Aly Goni enters, Pavitra-Eijaz's fight continues
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () The vibe of vengeance in the house is peaking as Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's never-ending attacks on each other have the whole house involved in keeping them at a safe distance. While what once seemed like affection has now transformed into hate between Eijaz and Pavitra, the emotion of love between Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni...
Day 30 in the Bigg Boss 14 house was quite interesting and full of events! Fans got to see a few patch ups and one major fight between captain Eijaz Khan and Naina Singh over a luxury item. Later, Bigg Boss gave housemates the biggest shock of the day and announced a double eviction. Here's...
Eijaz Khan became the new captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house after winning the captaincy task with help from Red Zone members Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia. He later got..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:31Published
Shehzad Deol was evicted last night after Sidharth Shukla's team faced defeat. The toofani seniors- Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth also left the house, making all the contestants emotional. Later..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:31Published