Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bigg Boss 14 Day 27 update: Jasmin overjoyed as Aly Goni enters, Pavitra-Eijaz's fight continues

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 14 Day 27 update: Jasmin overjoyed as Aly Goni enters, Pavitra-Eijaz's fight continuesThe vibe of vengeance in the house is peaking as Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's never-ending attacks on each other have the whole house involved in keeping them at a safe distance. While what once seemed like affection has now transformed into hate between Eijaz and Pavitra, the emotion of love between Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: desimartini - Published
News video: Bigg Boss 14 Day 30 Highlights: Nishant And Kavita Leave The BB House After Double Evictions

Bigg Boss 14 Day 30 Highlights: Nishant And Kavita Leave The BB House After Double Evictions 07:06

 Day 30 in the Bigg Boss 14 house was quite interesting and full of events! Fans got to see a few patch ups and one major fight between captain Eijaz Khan and Naina Singh over a luxury item. Later, Bigg Boss gave housemates the biggest shock of the day and announced a double eviction. Here's...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Eijaz Asks Pavitra About Her Feelings For Him [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Eijaz Asks Pavitra About Her Feelings For Him

In the leatest episode of Bigg Boss 14, we saw the game change as new members were thrown into the red zone. Now these contestants- Nishant, Jasmin, Rubina and Kavita-have also been automatically..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 05:07Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 26: Captain Eijaz Khan Sends Kavita Kaushik To Red Zone [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 26: Captain Eijaz Khan Sends Kavita Kaushik To Red Zone

Eijaz Khan became the new captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house after winning the captaincy task with help from Red Zone members Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia. He later got..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:31Published
Bigg Boss Highlights : Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were brought back, bit put into the red zone. [Video]

Bigg Boss Highlights : Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were brought back, bit put into the red zone.

Shehzad Deol was evicted last night after Sidharth Shukla's team faced defeat. The toofani seniors- Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth also left the house, making all the contestants emotional. Later..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14, Day 27 Preview: Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Jaan Kumar Sanu plot against Eijaz Khan; Aly Goni enters as a wild card

 Bigg Boss 14 will see some interesting twists tonight. Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Jaan Kumar Sanu plot against Eijaz Khan during the captaincy task while...
Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 14, Day 27, Live Updates: Aly Goni enters the house as a wild-card contestant

 Bigg Boss 14, Day 27, Live Updates: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia get into a heated argument. Jasmin Bhasin is elated as BFF, Aly Goni enters the house as a wild...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this