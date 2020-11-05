Josh Hartnett on rejecting Superman and Batman roles Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Hollywood star Josh Hartnett has no regrets about turning down Superman and Batman roles. He says he did not want to be boxed into the superhero type. The actor admits that "at the time it didn't seem like the sort of decision I would be talking about 15 years later", reports metro.co.uk.



"There were a lot of powers that... 👓 View full article

