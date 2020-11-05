Hillsong Pastor & Justin Bieber's Spiritual Mentor Carl Lentz Fired From Mega-Church for 'Moral Failures'

Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Carl Lentz, megachurch pastor, has been fired from his position at Hillsong due to “moral failures.” The megachurch’s founder Brian Houston announced the 41-year-old pastor’s termination in a statement on Wednesday (November 4). “Today Hillsong Church East Coast advised our congregation that we have terminated the employment of Pastor Carl Lentz,” Houston said in a [...]