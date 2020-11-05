Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hillsong Pastor & Justin Bieber's Spiritual Mentor Carl Lentz Fired From Mega-Church for 'Moral Failures'

Just Jared Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Carl Lentz, megachurch pastor, has been fired from his position at Hillsong due to “moral failures.” The megachurch’s founder Brian Houston announced the 41-year-old pastor’s termination in a statement on Wednesday (November 4). “Today Hillsong Church East Coast advised our congregation that we have terminated the employment of Pastor Carl Lentz,” Houston said in a [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lorraindeer

Lorraine Withers RT @newscomauHQ: The Hillsong pastor who baptised pop star Justin Bieber has been sacked due to a series of ‘moral failures’ it has been re… 1 minute ago

queertardo

queer for Biden/Harris 2020 Hillsong Pastor and Justin Bieber's One-Time Spiritual Confidant Carl Lentz Fired for 'Moral Failures' "I am very s… https://t.co/abjgFxXgwp 3 minutes ago

aa816smith

Amelia Smith Hillsong Pastor and Justin Bieber's One-Time Spiritual Confidant Carl Lentz Fired for 'Moral Failures' https://t.co/UZBT5eC95c 19 minutes ago

JFuzion

J'Fuzion™ Color me surprised.... "Hillsong Pastor and Justin Bieber's One-Time Spiritual Confidant Carl Lentz Fired for 'Mora… https://t.co/83o4iWA3ro 21 minutes ago

godfree_kd

former fetus 4 choice has resting WTF face Hillsong Pastor and Justin Bieber's One-Time Spiritual Confidant Carl Lentz Fired for 'Moral Fail...… https://t.co/M9zjX0eB1V 29 minutes ago

elvia_francis

Elvia Francis RT @NewsweekCulture: Justin Bieber's pastor fired from megachurch Hillsong East Coast for "moral failure" https://t.co/xCQFjIZrih 35 minutes ago

pderochea

Patrick Derochea @KayceSmith @KFCBarstool PEOPLE: Hillsong Pastor and Justin Bieber's One-Time Spiritual Confidant Carl Lentz Fired… https://t.co/EDT0Bf8SBu 36 minutes ago

Barbiewithatude

🕸🎃😷 Wear a mask, already 😷🎃🕸 RT @thedailybeast: Hillsong, the Australian Christian megachurch attended by Justin Bieber and a host of other celebrities, has fired one o… 38 minutes ago