Rachel Maddow Stunned by Steve Kornacki’s Analysis Trump Could Still Win Arizona: ‘Oh God’
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow reacted in horror on Wednesday evening after the network's Steve Kornacki presented data suggesting President Donald Trump could still overtake Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the state of Arizona.
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow reacted in horror on Wednesday evening after the network's Steve Kornacki presented data suggesting President Donald Trump could still overtake Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the state of Arizona.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this