Rachel Maddow Stunned by Steve Kornacki’s Analysis Trump Could Still Win Arizona: ‘Oh God’

Mediaite Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow reacted in horror on Wednesday evening after the network's Steve Kornacki presented data suggesting President Donald Trump could still overtake Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the state of Arizona.
