Trump DOJ Claims Legal Power to Send Armed Federal Agents Into Ballot-Counting Sites to Investigate Claims of Voter Fraud

Mediaite Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Trump DOJ Claims Legal Power to Send Armed Federal Agents Into Ballot-Counting Sites to Investigate Claims of Voter FraudThe Trump Department of Justice claimed in an email sent to federal prosecutors on Wednesday that the agency has the legal right to send armed agents into active ballot-counting sites to investigates claims of voter fraud. According to the New York Times, who learned of the inter-departmental message, the DOJ was opening the door to possible […]
