wyatt RT @FaithGoldy: “North Carolina should be called for @realDonaldTrump. And Arizona? @FoxNews should rescind that call.” - DeSantis ON FOX… 21 minutes ago 鹿克思 RT @iammix24: 'FOX SHOULD RESCIND THAT CALL!': GOV. DESANTIS RAILS AGAINST FOX'S BIDEN ARIZONA PROJECTION ON THE NETWORK 34 minutes ago Tina Marie RT @justinbaragona: "Fox should rescind that call!" Ron DeSantis to Sean Hannity over the network's Arizona call, which Fox has refused to… 50 minutes ago Kathy M. Pownell ‘Fox Should Rescind That Call!’: Gov. DeSantis Rails Against Fox’s Biden Arizona Projection on the Network… https://t.co/slSrNORGVB 1 hour ago Cybyst RT @Mediaite: 'Fox Should Rescind That Call!': Gov. DeSantis Rails Against Fox's Biden Arizona Projection on the Network https://t.co/UAgqe… 1 hour ago