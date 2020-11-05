Bob Saget Says John Stamos Set Him Up For Success on 'Masked Singer'
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Bob Saget was unveiled as the Squiggly Monster on tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer, and is now opening up about how John Stamos helped him in the competition. “John and I have been in a band since Full House and both of those songs [I performed on the show] I sang with John Stamos,” [...]
