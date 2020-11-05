See Photo: Zaid Darbar proposes to Gauahar Khan and she says yes
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () A lot was being written and spoken about Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan's relationship and now, it's all set to go to the next level. Well, Darbar took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable picture with Khan where he announced to the world that he has proposed to her and she has said yes.
