The Weeknd is Seemingly Teasing a Collab with This Latin Superstar! Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Weeknd keeps his head down as he leaves BOA Steakhouse after dinner on Tuesday night (November 3) in West Hollywood, Calif. The 30-year-old “Blinding Lights” singer stayed safe in a black face mask while sporting glasses, a black denim jacket, and platformed, Converse sneakers for his night out on the town. PHOTOS: Check out [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ breaks record on ‘Billboard’ Hot 100



The smash single has the record for most weeks spent in the top five on the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published on September 23, 2020

Tweets about this