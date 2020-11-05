Actor Soumitra Chatterjee is 'critical but stable'
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical but stable on Thursday. According to hospital sources, the octagenarian continued to be on ventilator support and his haemoglobin and platelet counts remained on the lower side.
The octogenarian was not administered dialysis as his urea and creatinine levels came...
