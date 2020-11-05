Global  
 

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee is 'critical but stable'

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical but stable on Thursday. According to hospital sources, the octagenarian continued to be on ventilator support and his haemoglobin and platelet counts remained on the lower side.

The octogenarian was not administered dialysis as his urea and creatinine levels came...
 Soumitra Chatterjee has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for almost a month now
Zee News

