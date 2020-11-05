Ganapath: Tiger Shroff is back in his action avatar, announces new film
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () Pooja Entertainment's next 'Ganapath' in association with Good Co. starring Tiger Shroff in a never-seen-before avatar, the film is an action-packed thriller helmed by director Vikas Bahl and produced by Jackky Bhagnani.
For heritage production house Pooja Entertainment, 2020 has heralded a new era in entertainment and things...
