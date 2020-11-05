Global  
 

Ganapath: Tiger Shroff is back in his action avatar, announces new film

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 November 2020
Pooja Entertainment's next 'Ganapath' in association with Good Co. starring Tiger Shroff in a never-seen-before avatar, the film is an action-packed thriller helmed by director Vikas Bahl and produced by Jackky Bhagnani.

For heritage production house Pooja Entertainment, 2020 has heralded a new era in entertainment and things...
Ganapath: Tiger Shroff to star in action film set in post-pandemic world

 Tiger Shroff's action-packed thriller 'Ganapath' is helmed by director Vikas Bahl.
Zee News

Tiger Shroff to star in action film 'Ganapath' set in post-pandemic world

 The shoot for the film 'Ganapath' begins in mid-2021 and is scheduled to release in the following year.
DNA

Tiger Shroff's edgy teaser of futuristic actioner 'Ganapath' out - Watch

 Tiger Shroff will feature in a never-seen-before avatar, and the film is an action-packed thriller helmed by director Vikas Bahl, produced by Jackky Bhagnani.
Zee News