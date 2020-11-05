Ganapath: Tiger Shroff is back in his action avatar, announces new film

Video Credit: desimartini - Published 2 days ago Daily Punch - Tiger Shroff Drops The Thrilling First Look Of Ganapath 04:43 Hrithik Roshan may soon be making his debut in a Hollywood film. It is being said that he will play the parallel lead and portray a spy in an action thriller. In other news Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for his next after Siddharth Anand's Pathan from August next year. He will either shoot for Atlee's...