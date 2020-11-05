Back To The Future, Titanic actress Elsa Raven no more
Actress Elsa Raven, known for playing small but notable roles in films like Back To The Future and Titanic, is dead.
Raven died at the age of 91 on Monday, reports variety.com.
The late actress played the woman asking people to save the clocktower in "Back To The Future" and the realtor who sold the house in "The Amityville...
