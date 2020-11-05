Global  
 

Pics: Rana and Miheeka’s first Karwa Chauth

Thursday, 5 November 2020
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj celebrated their first Karwa Chauth in the most romantic manner. Miheeka was decked up in a stunning red saree with floral gold motifs, opting for minimum jewellery. On the other hand, handsome hunk Rana went for comfort clothing in denims and a hoodie. Pictures shared by Miheeka’s mother on social media captured the couple in a romantic mood.
