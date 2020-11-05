Pics: Rana and Miheeka’s first Karwa Chauth

Thursday, 5 November 2020 () Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj celebrated their first Karwa Chauth in the most romantic manner. Miheeka was decked up in a stunning red saree with floral gold motifs, opting for minimum jewellery. On the other hand, handsome hunk Rana went for comfort clothing in denims and a hoodie. Pictures shared by Miheeka’s mother on social media captured the couple in a romantic mood.
Women across the country celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth on November 04. According to the Hindu calendar, Karwa Chauth falls in the month of Kartik. Married women observe fast from dawn till dusk and pray for good health and long life of their husbands. Women wear bright color dresses with...