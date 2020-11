You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount



President Donald Trump won the state by a narrow margin in 2016. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 45 minutes ago Election 2020: All Eyes On Key States As Count Continues



Two days after the election, the race for the White House is still too close to call. All eye are now on a few key states where they continue to count the ballots. CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:39 Published 2 hours ago Pro-Trump crowd gathers outside key vote-counting facility in Arizona as ballot counting continues



A crowd of pro-Trump protesters has gathered outside a key vote-counting facility in Arizona as counting continues. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this