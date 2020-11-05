Pam Bondi Hypes ‘Fake Ballots,’ ‘Evidence of Cheating’ in Pennsylvania Vote; Provides None to Fox & Friends

You Might Like

Tweets about this Laura 😎🌊I block DMs! Have a Great Day!!! RT @KlasfeldReports: Pam Bondi—ex-AG and noted Trump impeachment lawyer who is currently a registered foreign lobbyist for Qatar—Hypes 'Fak… 44 seconds ago Andrew White RT @pbump: Man, when your claims can't even stand up to a "Fox & Friends" grilling? https://t.co/5YzNiY3Uqh 1 minute ago