Chhalaang song Le Chhalaang: Reminisce your good old PT classes era

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
As Chhalaang’s latest soundtracks ‘Care Ni Karda’ and ‘Teri Chooriyaan’ continue to make fans groove, the creators of the movie have today unveiled the much-awaited inspirational and bright title track - ‘Le Chhalaang’ from the upcoming social comedy. The power-packed energitic song is written by Luv Ranjan,...
