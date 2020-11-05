Global  
 



Zac Efron to Star in Survival Thriller 'Gold'

Just Jared Thursday, 5 November 2020
Zac Efron has landed an exciting new role! The 33-year-old actor is set to star in the survival thriller Gold, which is set to begin filming in Australia this month. According to Deadline, the movie will “follow two strangers traveling through a desert who stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found. They hatch a [...]
