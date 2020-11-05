Zac Efron to Star in Survival Thriller 'Gold' Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Zac Efron has landed an exciting new role! The 33-year-old actor is set to star in the survival thriller Gold, which is set to begin filming in Australia this month. According to Deadline, the movie will “follow two strangers traveling through a desert who stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found. They hatch a [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

