Kanye West Cancels 'Jimmy Kimmel' Appearance After Poor Election Performance

Just Jared Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Kanye West was supposed to join Jimmy Kimmel this week on his late night talk show after the election. However, Jimmy confirmed that Kanye cancelled his appearance on the show. “On Wednesday, the day after the election, we’ll be joined in studio by maybe the next president of the United States, Kanye West will be [...]
Kanye West sued for $1million by opera staff over unpaid wages [Video]

Kanye West sued for $1million by opera staff over unpaid wages

Kanye West is facing legal action from workers at his live opera show for allegedly owing them "unpaid wages" and "failing to pay minimum wage and overtime," with a lawsuit demanding $1 million dollars..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Kanye West wins 60,000 votes and other intriguing Election Day oddities [Video]

Kanye West wins 60,000 votes and other intriguing Election Day oddities

Kanye West only received about 60,000 votes, but that was more than many other independent candidates past and present.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:47Published
Lana Del Rey's Voting Controversy, Kanye West's Presidential Defeat & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Lana Del Rey's Voting Controversy, Kanye West's Presidential Defeat & More Music News | Billboard News

Lana Del Rey calls out a troll who says she voted for Donald Trump, Kanye West admits to election defeat and here's what artists are saying about the 2020 presidential election.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:49Published

