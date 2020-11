Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Maluma and The Weeknd are teaming up for a superstar collaboration. The 26-year-old 11:11 Colombian reggaeton star and the After Hours entertainer came together for a remix to Maluma's hit "Hawái," out Thursday (November 5). The Weeknd sings in both Spanish and English for the very first [...]