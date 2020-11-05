Bernie Sanders' 'Tonight Show' election prediction clip from October goes viral

Global  
 

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 November 2020
Senator Bernie Sanders predicted President Trump's response to the election in October during an interview with Jimmy Fallon that has now gone viral.
