‘Majority’ of Pennsylvania Votes Should be Counted by End of Thursday, Secretary of State Says

Mediaite Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Pennsylvania could be nearly done counting ballots by the end of the day, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said Thursday.
