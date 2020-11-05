‘Majority’ of Pennsylvania Votes Should be Counted by End of Thursday, Secretary of State Says
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Pennsylvania could be nearly done counting ballots by the end of the day, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said Thursday.
