'Dallas' Actor Patrick Duffy & 'Happy Days' Actress Linda Purl Started Dating in Quarantine!

Just Jared Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Two legendary TV stars are now a couple after falling in love while in quarantine! Patrick Duffy, best known for playing Bobby Ewing on Dallas, and Linda Purl, best known for playing Ashley Pfister on Happy Days, are dating. “I’m in an incredibly happy relationship,” Patrick, 71, told People. “I never thought for a minute [...]
Video Credit: Page Six - Published
News video: Patrick Duffy dating Linda Purl

Patrick Duffy dating Linda Purl 00:54

 Patrick Duffy dating Linda Purl

