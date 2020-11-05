'Dallas' Actor Patrick Duffy & 'Happy Days' Actress Linda Purl Started Dating in Quarantine!
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () Two legendary TV stars are now a couple after falling in love while in quarantine! Patrick Duffy, best known for playing Bobby Ewing on Dallas, and Linda Purl, best known for playing Ashley Pfister on Happy Days, are dating. “I’m in an incredibly happy relationship,” Patrick, 71, told People. “I never thought for a minute [...]
