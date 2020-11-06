CNN Panel Erupts as Anderson Cooper, Van Jones Clash With Rick Santorum Over His Defense of Trump’s False Election Fraud Claims: ‘You Can Polish This Turd All You Want’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump falsely claims he won if counting ‘legal votes’



Even as ballots were still being counted, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday again falsely claimed he won the U.S. election and that Democrats were trying to "steal" the election from him. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38 Published 44 minutes ago President Trump Falsely Claims ‘Illegal’ Votes Are Reason Why Vote Gaps Are Narrowing In Key States



CBS4's Michael George reports on the latest details. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 04:07 Published 50 minutes ago Trump Is Saying One Thing About Voter Fraud, But His Lawsuits Say Another



President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained about voter fraud, and has sworn he'll litigate over it. But according to Business Insider, in the five lawsuits he's brought over the election so far,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 1 hour ago

