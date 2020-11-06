Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apurva Asrani on Poonam Pandey and Milind Soman's pics: We are kinder to our nude men

Mid-Day Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
National Award-winning film editor and screenplay writer Apurva Asrani highlights the hypocrisy in Indian society over the idea of nudity, comparing the news around actors Milind Soman and Poonam Pandey.

On Wednesday, Milind posted a picture of himself running nude on a Goa beach, on the occasion of his 55th birthday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Why is Poonam Pandey's video obscene and Milind Soman's nudepic ok? | Oneindia News

Why is Poonam Pandey's video obscene and Milind Soman's nudepic ok? | Oneindia News 01:16

 Goa locals were angered after Poonam Pandey shot a video semi-nude in Chapoli Dam in Canacona. An FIR was registered against her for shooting an obscene video on govt property. Soon after Twitter was quick to call out the hypocrisy, because at about the same time model Milind Soman had posted a...

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Apurva Asrani on Poonam Pandey and Milind Soman pics: We are kinder to our nude men

 Milind posted a picture of himself running nude on a Goa beach, on the occasion of his 55th birthday.
Zee News


Tweets about this