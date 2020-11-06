Apurva Asrani on Poonam Pandey and Milind Soman's pics: We are kinder to our nude men
Friday, 6 November 2020 () National Award-winning film editor and screenplay writer Apurva Asrani highlights the hypocrisy in Indian society over the idea of nudity, comparing the news around actors Milind Soman and Poonam Pandey.
On Wednesday, Milind posted a picture of himself running nude on a Goa beach, on the occasion of his 55th birthday.
Goa locals were angered after Poonam Pandey shot a video semi-nude in Chapoli Dam in Canacona. An FIR was registered against her for shooting an obscene video on govt property. Soon after Twitter was quick to call out the hypocrisy, because at about the same time model Milind Soman had posted a...