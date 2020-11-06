Has Athiya Shetty confirmed her relationship with KL Rahul? Actress' Instagram story raises eyebrows Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

There's tattle about Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul being more than just good friends. It is said that the two met through common pals earlier this year and hit it off well. Athiya and KL Rahul sparked off rumours that they are in a relationship after they were spotted partying and holidaying together. They haven't made it... There's tattle about Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul being more than just good friends. It is said that the two met through common pals earlier this year and hit it off well. Athiya and KL Rahul sparked off rumours that they are in a relationship after they were spotted partying and holidaying together. They haven't made it 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

