Suriya is very real in the film: 'Soorarai Pottru' director
Friday, 6 November 2020 () The Tamil film Soorarai Pottru drops digitally soon, and director Sudha Kongara cannot stop raving about the film's hero, superstar Suriya. "He is very real in the film, and he knows what I want and he gave his 200 per cent to the role. He would be the first at the set, and he caught my attention with his performance," said...
Instant Dreams Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Instant Dreams is a feature documentary about the fascination and love for Polaroids. When Polaroid announced the end of instant film in 2008, the last still working factory was bought by a small group of enthusiasts. Among them is the...
Director K Hussain Naqvi has announced his new movie starring Ashmit Patel. Titled 'Bombay 5', the gangster drama will feature Big Boss fame Somi Khan as the leading lady. The film is being dubbed as..
The star of a film about California's Chicano culture has said it was "naturaland real" to have white actor Shia LaBeouf also appear in the movie. BobbySoto said LaBeouf's character in the David Ayer..
