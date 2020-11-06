Global  
 

Suriya is very real in the film: 'Soorarai Pottru' director

Mid-Day Friday, 6 November 2020
The Tamil film Soorarai Pottru drops digitally soon, and director Sudha Kongara cannot stop raving about the film's hero, superstar Suriya. "He is very real in the film, and he knows what I want and he gave his 200 per cent to the role. He would be the first at the set, and he caught my attention with his performance," said...
