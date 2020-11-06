Amar Upadhyay on Molkki: Have always experimented with my looks based on the characters that I portray
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Bringing forth another hard-hitting concept, COLORS' upcoming show Molkki outlines a prevalent custom in Haryana. Wherein due to the skewed sex ratio, a 'Dulhan' is bought by people in exchange for money. Molkki is the story of an 18-year-old Purvi played by Priyal Mahajan, who hails from a small village in Uttar Pradesh. As a...
Bringing forth another hard-hitting concept, COLORS' upcoming show Molkki outlines a prevalent custom in Haryana. Wherein due to the skewed sex ratio, a 'Dulhan' is bought by people in exchange for money. Molkki is the story of an 18-year-old Purvi played by Priyal Mahajan, who hails from a small village in Uttar Pradesh. As a...
|
|
|
You Might Like