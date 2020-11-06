Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samantha Akkineni is 'feeling good'

Mid-Day Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
South star Samantha Akkineni seems in a happy mood, going by her latest social media post. Samantha posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in all white, holding a tree and smiling at the camera. The image has "Feeling good" written on it. For the caption, Samantha chose a sun emoji.

Samantha's fan count on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Samantha Seneviratne makes Caramelized Apple Bread with Ginger and Almond [Video]

Samantha Seneviratne makes Caramelized Apple Bread with Ginger and Almond

Samantha Seneviratne, Food&Wine Cook, and Author of The Joys of Baking, The New Sugar and Spice, and Gluten Free for Good, makes a delicious Caramelized Apple Bread with Ginger and Almonds. Perfect for..

Credit: Food & Wine     Duration: 11:45Published

Tweets about this