Samantha Akkineni is 'feeling good'
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
South star Samantha Akkineni seems in a happy mood, going by her latest social media post. Samantha posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in all white, holding a tree and smiling at the camera. The image has "Feeling good" written on it. For the caption, Samantha chose a sun emoji.
