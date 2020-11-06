Miley Cyrus & Stevie Nicks Combine Their Hit Songs for New Collab 'Edge of Midnight' - Listen Now!
Miley Cyrus has teamed up with rock icon Stevie Nicks for a new collab! The 27-year-old singer and the 72-year-old Fleetwood Mac singer just released their new duet titled “Edge of Midnight.” The new song is a combination of Miley‘s recent song “Midnight Sky” and Stevie‘s 1981 hit song “Edge of Seventeen.” “I was born [...]
