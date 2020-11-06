Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miley Cyrus & Stevie Nicks Combine Their Hit Songs for New Collab 'Edge of Midnight' - Listen Now!

Just Jared Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus has teamed up with rock icon Stevie Nicks for a new collab! The 27-year-old singer and the 72-year-old Fleetwood Mac singer just released their new duet titled “Edge of Midnight.” The new song is a combination of Miley‘s recent song “Midnight Sky” and Stevie‘s 1981 hit song “Edge of Seventeen.” “I was born [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Miley Cyrus says the coronavirus pandemic has caused more divide than ever [Video]

Miley Cyrus says the coronavirus pandemic has caused more divide than ever

Miley Cyrus thinks the coronavirus pandemic has caused “more divide recently” than she’s ever seen before, as she dismissed claims made by Madonna this year, after she called the virus "a great..

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:42Published
No tech for Nicks: Stevie Nicks doesn't have a computer [Video]

No tech for Nicks: Stevie Nicks doesn't have a computer

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks has revealed she doesn’t own a computer.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:06Published
Miley Cyrus insists she has seen more of a divide this year than the rest of her lifetime [Video]

Miley Cyrus insists she has seen more of a divide this year than the rest of her lifetime

Miley Cyrus has shared that she has seen more divide recently than she has in her lifetime amid the pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Tweets about this