Henry Golding Is Expecting First Child with Wife Liv Lo!

Mena Suvari expecting first child at 41



The 41-year-old American Beauty star is expecting her first child with her husband Michael Hope, revealing the couple's son is due in the spring. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 3 weeks ago

John Legend Pays Tribute To Wife Chrissy Teigen In First Performance Since Pregnancy Loss



John Legend paid tribute to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, in his first performance since the loss of their child late last month due to pregnancy complications. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:57 Published 3 weeks ago