Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Henry Golding Is Expecting First Child with Wife Liv Lo!

Just Jared Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Henry Golding just announced some very exciting news – he’s expecting his first child with wife Liv Lo! The 33-year-old Crazy Rich Asians actor revealed the news on his Instagram account by sharing photos where Liv‘s baby bump is clearly showing. “2021 is already looking brighter ❤️👼🏻,” Henry captioned the post on his account. Liv [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mena Suvari expecting first child at 41 [Video]

Mena Suvari expecting first child at 41

The 41-year-old American Beauty star is expecting her first child with her husband Michael Hope, revealing the couple's son is due in the spring.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
John Legend Pays Tribute To Wife Chrissy Teigen In First Performance Since Pregnancy Loss [Video]

John Legend Pays Tribute To Wife Chrissy Teigen In First Performance Since Pregnancy Loss

John Legend paid tribute to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, in his first performance since the loss of their child late last month due to pregnancy complications.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:57Published
Parents are giving kids access to technology as early as two years old [Video]

Parents are giving kids access to technology as early as two years old

Kids these days will be more tech-savvy than their parents by the time they're 10 years old, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 parents with children aged 3-12 found the average respondent..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Tweets about this

pamigbins10

Pamzy. RT @etnow: Congrats to Henry Golding and his wife, Liv! https://t.co/O6un3OjfCq 11 minutes ago

etnow

Entertainment Tonight Congrats to Henry Golding and his wife, Liv! https://t.co/O6un3OjfCq 23 minutes ago

Qu33nnL

Qu33nn_Leader1248 RT @JustJared: "Crazy Rich Asians" actor Henry Golding just announced he's expecting his first child with wife Liv Lo - see the cute post!… 31 minutes ago

AlliApplebum

allison. Wait he’s married... I.... 😭 https://t.co/ytIGQEqNim 43 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com "Crazy Rich Asians" actor Henry Golding just announced he's expecting his first child with wife Liv Lo - see the cu… https://t.co/sevWKDtaIb 52 minutes ago