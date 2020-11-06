Katie Holmes Goes Paint Shopping with Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr.
Katie Holmes holds hands with her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. while stepping out together on Thursday (November 5) in New York City. The 41-year-old Dawson’s Creek actress and the 33-year-old chef matched in the evolvetogether face masks, a popular brand of disposable face masks that celebs are loving these days! PHOTOS: Check out the latest [...]
