Trump Promotes Anti-Democratic Ideas In Wake Of Election Day Donald Trump has challenged America's democracy throughout his presidency. He's taking this to new conspiratorial heights as votes are still being counted in the 2020 election. Trump falsely declared..

More Than 50 People Arrested After Trying To 'Hijack' Peaceful Protests In Midtown, NYPD Says



More than 50 people were arrested Wednesday night after police say they tried to "hijack" a peaceful protest in Manhattan. Demonstrators were demanding every vote in the election be counted. CBS2's.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:02 Published 11 hours ago