‘The Strategy Makes No Sense’: CNN’s Abby Phillip Baffled By Republican Embrace of Trump’s Unfounded Voter Fraud Claims

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources President Trump Continues Pushing Baseless Claims On Twitter



On Thursday night and early Friday morning, the president again took to Twitter to spread his baseless claims about voter fraud in the election. KDKA's Lisa Washington has more on why what the.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:39 Published 11 hours ago Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets



Donald Trump issued a statement through his campaign's Twitter account on Thursday. He was making claims without evidence that "illegal and late votes" will lead to election fraud. Many are curious as.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36 Published 17 hours ago Ballot Counting Continues In 5 Toss-Up States As President Trump Claims Fraud



CBS4's Natalie Brand reports from D.C. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:32 Published 19 hours ago