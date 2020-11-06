Global  
 

‘The Strategy Makes No Sense’: CNN’s Abby Phillip Baffled By Republican Embrace of Trump’s Unfounded Voter Fraud Claims

Mediaite Friday, 6 November 2020
CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip was baffled by President Donald Trump's strategy of declaring himself a victim of widespread voter fraud without any evidence, calling out the baseless claims because they "make no sense."
