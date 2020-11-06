Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fans say V For Vendetta predicted 2020

IndiaTimes Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
As America waits on the edge for the official results of the 2020 Presidential election, film buffs and Twitterati were surprised to find the film ‘V For Vendetta’ taking over the top trends.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

V for Vendetta movie - Behind The Scenes - Unmasked - Warner Bros. Entertainment [Video]

V for Vendetta movie - Behind The Scenes - Unmasked - Warner Bros. Entertainment

V for Vendetta movie - Behind The Scenes - Unmasked The only verdict is vengeance. The Cast And Crew of V For Vendetta discuss the complicated, but fiercely relevant themes of the film, including the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 23:26Published
V for Vendetta Movie (2005) - Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving, Stephen Rea [Video]

V for Vendetta Movie (2005) - Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving, Stephen Rea

V for Vendetta Movie trailer (2005) - Plot synopsis: In a future British tyranny, a shadowy freedom fighter, known only by the alias of "V", plots to overthrow it with the help of a young..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

'V for Vendetta' film trends on Twitter as fans point out parallels to 2020

 Fans took to Twitter to point out the similarities between "V for Vendetta" and the year 2020, including a viral pandemic and political tension.
FOXNews.com