Stylist Amritha on working with Kamal Haasan

Friday, 6 November 2020
Meet Amritha Ram, the stylist who is handling Kamal Haasan's costumes for almost three years now. Not just Kamal Haasan but she also looks after styling celebs like Shruti Haasan, Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, Aishwarya Rajesh, Nithiya Menon, and a bunch of celebrities down the south.
